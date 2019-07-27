Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SIFY remained flat at $$1.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 585,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

