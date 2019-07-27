Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sify Technologies an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIFY shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sify Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 585,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sify Technologies stock remained flat at $$1.39 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,221. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

