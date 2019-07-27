Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Siemens has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Siemens will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

