Short Interest in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Declines By 19.1%

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 354,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.57. 10,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,663. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.65%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $26,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,927.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Gene Barnes bought 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $56,883.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,809,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,155,049.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 158,719 shares of company stock worth $980,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,899,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,724,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

