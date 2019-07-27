Short Interest in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Increases By 42.9%

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,638,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 2,545,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $5.82. 3,513,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,392. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.22). Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Juan Andrey Zarur sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 436,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price objective on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Tocagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

