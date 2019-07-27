Short Interest in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Declines By 19.2%

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 9,262,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Skechers USA news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 25,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $785,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,487,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $3,531,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 3.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 200,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 13.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

