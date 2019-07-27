Short Interest in Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Declines By 60.0%

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Security National Financial stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 1,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 552,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 133,752 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

