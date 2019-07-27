Short Interest in Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Declines By 60.0%

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Security National Financial stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 1,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.90.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 3.89%.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
