Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Declines By 34.7%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of RELL remained flat at $$5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $42.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

