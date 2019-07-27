Short Interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Drops By 48.2%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 830,700 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Hagan sold 39,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $48,009.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pascale Witz bought 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $32,000.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,849 shares in the company, valued at $40,876.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,199,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,490 and have sold 66,979 shares valued at $85,896. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.70. 112,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.98. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186,717.70% and a negative net margin of 526.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

