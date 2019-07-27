Short Interest in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Grows By 13.4%

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,167,800 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 12,489,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,604,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,420,000 after buying an additional 286,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,010,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,519,000 after buying an additional 432,350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

