Short Interest in Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Drops By 68.4%

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the June 15th total of 221,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quintana Energy Services stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Quintana Energy Services worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

QES traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quintana Energy Services has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $8.24.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

