Short Interest in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declines By 41.3%

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet raised TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, insider Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $123,030.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. 35,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $556.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

