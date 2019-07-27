Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Declines By 18.6%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 142,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.35. 14,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $78.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.18. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $14.25.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

