Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Declines By 20.7%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 58,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, COO Gerard A. Perri sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $108,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the period. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCB shares. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MCB stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 10,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,843. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.69. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $354.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.