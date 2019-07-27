Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declines By 20.4%

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 114,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after buying an additional 106,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,802. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $553.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

