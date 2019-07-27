Short Interest in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Drops By 35.5%

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LWAY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 121,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,182. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

