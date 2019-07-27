Short Interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Declines By 23.4%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,963,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 6,477,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 1,268,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.49. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.55 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 61,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,042,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $116,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 885.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after buying an additional 1,336,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 292,368 shares during the period. AI Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,724,000 after acquiring an additional 178,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

