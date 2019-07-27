Short Interest in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Decreases By 74.2%

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,427,500 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 13,280,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 537,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,395. LendingClub has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

In other LendingClub news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 100,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $30,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,177 shares in the company, valued at $706,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,045,833 shares of company stock worth $3,517,142. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,453,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LendingClub by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,088,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,048,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 392,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LendingClub by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,024,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $7,608,000.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

