Short Interest in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Increases By 12.2%

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,619,200 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 21,046,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 48,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

