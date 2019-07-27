Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Decreases By 24.9%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,019,100 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 8,012,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 565,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOPN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of KOPN remained flat at $$1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 425,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,049. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Kopin has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative net margin of 169.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 35.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 672,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 176,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 2.6% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 395,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

