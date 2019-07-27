Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Decreases By 24.9%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,019,100 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 8,012,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 565,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOPN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.
Shares of KOPN remained flat at $$1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 425,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,049. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Kopin has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.39.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 35.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 672,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 176,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 2.6% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 395,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.
