Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Grows By 11.8%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sidoti cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

JOUT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.47. 46,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,078. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $82,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,603.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.