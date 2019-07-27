Short Interest in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Expands By 13.6%

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,200 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 804,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NYSE NGVT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.20. 510,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $74.98 and a 52 week high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 54.67% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 5,330.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.79.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

