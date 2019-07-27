Short Interest in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Rises By 13.2%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,900 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 1,058,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 215.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 709,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,377. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.84.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.