Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Decreases By 35.2%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 49,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $267.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.