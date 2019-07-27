Short Interest in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Declines By 43.1%

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 1,087,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 0.3% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 143,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 5.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

GABC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 39,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,996. German American Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $766.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.61.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.55 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

