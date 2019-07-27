Short Interest in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Rises By 18.0%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,478,900 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 3,796,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Richard E. Uihlein bought 4,680,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $20,032,993.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,128,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,932.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Galectin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.80. 226,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.16. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

