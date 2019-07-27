Short Interest in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Declines By 44.0%

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FORK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13. Fuling Global has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

