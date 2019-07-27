Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Decreases By 41.7%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 925,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAIL. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price target on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eppel purchased 8,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $50,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Cirar purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $50,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,468 shares of company stock valued at $191,437 over the last ninety days. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 119,694 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter worth $725,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 21.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 73,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.46. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.64). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.40 million. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

