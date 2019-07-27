Short Interest in Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Declines By 57.3%

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,221,700 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 2,859,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

FBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 18.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 176,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,975. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $82.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

