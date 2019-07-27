Short Interest in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Decreases By 21.5%

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 174,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

In related news, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 17,540 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $263,977.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,356.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 6,489 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $97,659.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,231 shares in the company, valued at $786,076.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 732.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFNW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

