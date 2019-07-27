Short Interest in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Increases By 31.1%

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CODI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 126,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $341,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,902,922.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,837,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,773,000 after buying an additional 475,101 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 870,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 537,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 45,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

