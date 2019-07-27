Short Interest in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Declines By 26.1%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,752,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,114,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,894,000 after buying an additional 32,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $13,494,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.15. 26,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,154. The firm has a market cap of $740.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $48.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

