Short Interest in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Drops By 36.4%

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 3,413,600 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,527,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Plochocki purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,947 shares in the company, valued at $283,285.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,365,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,246 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,137,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 122,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital Senior Living stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 219,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85. Capital Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.14 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. Equities analysts expect that Capital Senior Living will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.