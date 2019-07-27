Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Drops By 81.1%

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the June 15th total of 581,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 55,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,686. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $359.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 892,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 78.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 178,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 76,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 421.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

