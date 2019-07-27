Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Declines By 71.7%

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Beasley Broadcast Group news, Director Mark S. Fowler purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George G. Beasley purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $77,125. Company insiders own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 9,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,220. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.90.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.