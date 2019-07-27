Short Interest in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Grows By 66.0%

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,600 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 570,700 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

APPF stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71. AppFolio has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.77 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $233,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $2,678,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.28.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

