Short Interest in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Drops By 37.1%

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 203,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. 70,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,655. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.85 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. On average, analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

