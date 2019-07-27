Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of SHBI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 12,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,818. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 511.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

