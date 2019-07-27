Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of SHBI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 12,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,818. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter.
About Shore Bancshares
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
