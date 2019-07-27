Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $565.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $465.96 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.25.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $512.30. 592,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,558. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $513.33.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,180 shares of company stock worth $14,526,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

