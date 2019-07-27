Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dycom Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after acquiring an additional 106,585 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 59,833 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dycom Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 471,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 105,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 20.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 280,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.90 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DY. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

