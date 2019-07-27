Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $286,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,229,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,230,000 after buying an additional 1,356,875 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,172,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,896,000 after purchasing an additional 835,387 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,257,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,039,000 after purchasing an additional 534,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 264,128 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 436,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $53.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $53.35.

