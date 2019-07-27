Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 181 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 8,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of WMT opened at $113.02 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

