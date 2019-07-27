Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,250.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $85,245.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,083.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553 shares of company stock valued at $645,043. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

