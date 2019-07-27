Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,607,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,852.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,525 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

