Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 29.5% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Severn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Severn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Severn Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.31. 7,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,927. The stock has a market cap of $109.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61. Severn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

