ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Shares of SFBS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,268. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.30.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 19.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, EVP Bradford Alan Vieira sold 16,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $547,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 237,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

