Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Update

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,700 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the June 15th total of 4,460,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Servicesource International stock remained flat at $$0.91 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,126. Servicesource International has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicesource International news, CEO Gary B. Moore bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,074.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Servicesource International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Servicesource International by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 455,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Servicesource International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 767,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 290,766 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Servicesource International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 565,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Servicesource International by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 90,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SREV. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

