Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Short Interest Up 28.7% in July

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,884,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 5,350,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,475,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,444,000 after acquiring an additional 92,108 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,664,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,624,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,712,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,676,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ:SNH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. 1,500,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $266.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

