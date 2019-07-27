SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 750 at Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 771.64 ($10.08).

Shares of SEGRO stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 768.40 ($10.04). 2,206,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 741.01. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 763.40 ($9.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Liz Reilly sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.96), for a total transaction of £34,265.70 ($44,774.21). Also, insider Andy Gulliford sold 97,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38), for a total transaction of £698,671.44 ($912,937.99). Insiders have sold 212,303 shares of company stock valued at $153,263,714 over the last 90 days.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

