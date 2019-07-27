Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacor had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $197.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.72 million.

Seacor stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18. Seacor has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $921.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

