Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacor had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $197.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.72 million.

Seacor stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18. Seacor has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $921.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Earnings History for Seacor (NYSE:CKH)

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.